Oxford Gives Back!

By on 2 Comments

This past Saturday Oxford student and adult volunteers took to the streets of Oxford, Addison and Orion township to do some good. The Oxford Gives Back volunteers helped senior citizens and other who needed leaves raked, sticks picked up and their bushes pruned. Here, Oxford High School ninth grader Baylie Stevens (left) and Alanna May, a 10th grader are working in a yard on First Street in Oxford Village.

This past weekend volunteers of Oxford Gives Back, organized by Oxford Schools Early College students, got to work and cleaned up the yards of 43 homes through Oxford, Addison and Orion townships.
Student and adult volunteers raked, shoveled, clipped and trimmed for the elderly, infirmed, impoverished or single-parent households.
The annual spring clean-up this year was sponsored by Vibe Credit Union, Oxford Bank, Carter Quality Flooring, Evergreens Coffee & Bake Shop, Rochester Wealth Stratergies and Legendary Improvements.
— photos by D. Rush

Trevor Hiscox and Trevor Cowan
Aiden Walters and Abigail Rayburn

Oxford Gives Back! added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

2 Responses to "Oxford Gives Back!"

  1. Oxford student   April 27, 2022 at 11:45 am

    There is a typo, Alanna is a 10th grader not 12th

    Reply
    • Don Rush   April 28, 2022 at 10:56 am

      Thanks for the heads up! — don rush

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.