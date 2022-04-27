This past weekend volunteers of Oxford Gives Back, organized by Oxford Schools Early College students, got to work and cleaned up the yards of 43 homes through Oxford, Addison and Orion townships.

Student and adult volunteers raked, shoveled, clipped and trimmed for the elderly, infirmed, impoverished or single-parent households.

The annual spring clean-up this year was sponsored by Vibe Credit Union, Oxford Bank, Carter Quality Flooring, Evergreens Coffee & Bake Shop, Rochester Wealth Stratergies and Legendary Improvements.

— photos by D. Rush