Oxford High School presents ‘Mary Poppins’

Adaptation takes contemporary approach

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford High School’s theater group will continue bringing Disney’s Mary Poppins to the stage this Thursday through Sunday.

The story follows the Banks children, who are surprised by the appearance of their new magical nanny, Mary Poppins.

Shows began last week, and feature uplifting messages for audiences of all ages according to OHS senior Cole Dietiker, who plays Bert.

“I know it’s a common misconception for people to think that musicals, especially when they’re Disney, are all for kids and are targeted towards that sort of audience,” Dietiker said, adding “there’s always a message that’s driven home that can be revisited as old as you get.”

Cast members rehearsed “Anything Can Happen” while Dietiker was saying this – which he pointed out includes the lyrics “if you reach for the stars, all you get are the stars.”

Those who have seen the film can expect differences in the musical including where songs are performed in the production and how it impacts the set, according to senior Tina Call who plays Mary Poppins.

Call, who calls herself a “hardcore Julie Andrews fan,” said the role made her focus a lot more as an actress and helped her as a singer.

“I would watch the movie at night this year and I would sit there and just critique everything that Julie Andrews did and put it into my own character,” she said.

Call also said her goal for the show is to portray the same magic to children in the audience that she felt watching Mary Poppins as a kid.

The musical is especially personal for Dietiker who has performed in OHS productions for 10 years – including another production of Mary Poppins nine years ago when Dietiker’s sister played Jane Banks.

“I’ve never been the lead in something before, and so being (in) that kind of role (it’s) like I’m the person that I was always looking up to as a kid,” Dietiker said. “So I think that’s and awesome aspect.

The production was created by more than 100 students in the cast and crew, according to Director Krista Price.

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb 27, through March 1, and at 2 p.m. on March 1, and March 2. For tickets visit ohsmusical.com.