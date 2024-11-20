Oxford High School shooting victims’ families hold press conference demanding state-led investigation

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Family members of the Oxford High School shooting victims held a press conference at the Legacy Center on Monday to demand a state-led investigation into the events leading up to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting.

Trent and Buck Myre, brother and father of Tate Myre; Steve St. Juliana, father of Hana St. Juliana; Nicole Beausoleil, mother of Madisyn Baldwin; Craig Shilling, father of Justin Shilling; Meghan Gregory, mother of Keegan Gregory; and others spoke at the conference and answered questions from reporters.

Madisyn, 17, Justin, 17, Hana, 14 and Tate, 16, were killed and six other students and a teacher were injured during the shooting. The families called for state lawmakers to mandate and fund a new, independent investigation into the events leading up to the shooting.

Trent Myre said the state of Michigan remains silent in a way that speaks volumes.

“This silence reveals unwillingness to act, to acknowledge and to confront what went wrong on that day, and in the days, weeks and months leading up to (the shooting),” Trent Myre said. “Our goal here today is not about blame or retribution, it’s about change. Change that only comes through transparency and accountability.”

Trent Myre said he and family members at the conference are calling on the state to undertake a full, thorough investigation for every student, family and school across Michigan and the United States. He also said an investigation should not be a choice.

“Public officials are sworn to protect and serve us, the people, yet we continue to see no action,” he said.

The government has not investigated the shooting, and that local control, the school board, has passed a resolution for a complete investigation into every government agency, including the school, for all events before, during and after the shooting, said Buck Myre.

“Since that resolution has been passed, it’s been three months and our government has not responded to the request,” Buck Myre said, adding that he is confused about why the government has not responded, and that the government has been hiding behind local control laws.

St. Juliana said there needs to be accountability to create change, and “the fact that there is no accountability at the school level, I think, is a huge obstacle.”

St. Juliana also said he “absolutely” wants to see changes in state laws for governmental immunity.

“You can’t try to change without accountability,” said Craig Shilling, father of Justin Shilling.

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education previously hired Guidepost Solutions, a private firm, in May 2022 to perform an independent internal investigation of the district’s handling of the tragedy, both before and after the shooting occurred, but that firm lacked subpoena

power during its investigation.

There were two reports generated: one was issued May 8, 2023 about the school safety and security policy, guidelines, practices and measures in place at the time of the report, said former Superintendent Dr. Vicki Markavitch at the time.

The second report was released on Oct. 30, 2023, and that investigated what occurred just prior, during, and just after the tragedy on Nov. 30, 2021, Markavitch said.