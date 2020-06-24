Oxford High to graduate 463, commencement next week

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Opting against a virtual or drive-thru ceremony, Oxford High School is moving forward with graduation next week.

Commencement for the Class of 2020 will take place on Tuesday, June 30. Notably, the venue has changed from the usual DTE Music Theater to the Oxford High School Stadium. 463 are slated to graduate.

The ceremony will be divided into four smaller sessions with no more than 130 graduates and two guests per graduate. If outdoor capacity restrictions are lifted further than expected prior to June 30, the administration will review and adjust guest limitations accordingly.

The times for each of the four commencement ceremonies will be:

Session A – 12:00-1:00

Session B – 2:00-3:00

Session C – 4:00-5:00

Session D – 6:00-7:00

Graduates had the opportunity to select which sessions they preferred.

With 37 graduates, Oxford Virtual Academy graduation will be at the Wildcat Stadium that same morning, on June 30 at 10 a.m.

If weather prohibits a June 30 commencement, all ceremonies will be moved to July 1.

Those unable to attend the commencement ceremonies will be able to view the event via live stream. A link to view each of the individual ceremonies will be posted on the Oxford Community Schools Facebook page and will be available on YouTube shortly after.

A professional commemorative video will be made available to families, free of charge, approximately two to three weeks after commencement.

If social distancing restrictions loosen in late July or early August, the school’s administration hopes to have a viewing party for graduates and families in Wildcat Stadium. The idea is to provide an opportunity for the Class of 2020 to view commencement as a whole, distribute and sign yearbooks, and say final goodbyes. Details for this event will be made when health and safety mandates permit.

The Oxford High School Senior Academic Awards Ceremony will be a prerecorded event and will be available online the evening of June 26. A link to view the awards ceremony will be on the Oxford High School website.

Oxford Schools Early College (for fifth-year students) farewell picnic will take place outside at Lakepoint Community Church on June 25 at 7 p.m.

Oxford Bridges High School graduation will take place outside at Lakepoint Community Church on July 16 at 3 p.m.