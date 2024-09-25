Oxford holds off Lake Orion to claim the Double-O Trophy

Wildcats hand the Dragons their first regular season loss since 2022

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Wildcats varsity football team defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 21-18 in a nail-biter on Friday at Oxford High School, raising the coveted Double-O Trophy – given to the team that wins the rivalry game each year – for the first time in two years.

Oxford is now 2-2 on the season and will head to Rochester High School on Friday for an OAA Red-White crossover matchup. Game time is 7 p.m. Rochester (2-2) lost 35-7 to Groves High School on Friday.

The victory also ends Lake Orion’s undefeated regular season run. The Dragons finished undefeated in the regular season last year and won their first three games this season. Their last regular season loss was a 49-21 loss to Saline High School on Oct. 21, 2022.

Head coach Zach Line knew it would be a tough, physical game going in and counted on his team to rise to the challenge in a game that came down to the final seconds.

“They’re always tough. Obviously, we had a really good first half and in the second half we had to step up and play situational football. Time management came into play there. I thought our guys stepped up in the big moments,” Line said.

Oxford jumped out to an early lead just over two minutes into the game when quarterback Jack Hendrix completed a pass to senior Dean Rice, who ran 30 yards for the Wildcats first touchdown of the game. The point after (PAT) was good and Oxford took a 7-0 lead.

“Jack (Hendrix) did a great job. He was a great game manager for us. Luke Johnson always steps up to the plate. He runs hard, he runs heavy, he protects the football. Our offensive line did a good job,” Line said. “I think our defense took a big step tonight as a team defense. That’s a tough team to stop, they’ve got a lot of speed on the edges with jet sweeps and inside gives, so I thought we stepped up in a big way and trusted our team defense, not just one player.”

Lake Orion took over the ball and drove down the field reaching the Oxford 22-yard line for a first down with 6:30 left in the first quarter. After a couple of plays by the Dragons, Oxford senior Luke Johnson made the big stop on third down, sacking Lake Orion quarterback Brody Thompson on the 29-yard line and bringing up 4th-and-16. Lake Orion would settle for a field goal with 3:46 left in the quarter, making it 7-3.

On Oxford’s next possession, senior Owen Pavlock returned the ball to the Wildcat 26-yard line to start the drive. Hendrix completed passes to Johnson and Jake Champagne for first downs, and then Johnson ran the ball to the Lake Orion 2-yard line.

Johnson then powered through the Dragon defense for a touchdown with 26.8 seconds left in the quarter. After the PAT, the Wildcats led 14-3.

Lake Orion did not mount much of an offensive attack in the second quarter and the Wildcats took advantage of it, mounting a long drive from their own 6-yard line with 6:28 left in the half. Just under five minutes later, Johnson once again forced his way through the Lake Orion defense for a touchdown with 1:42 left in the half. Kicker Drew Cady’s PAT was good and Oxford took a 21-3 lead.

The Dragons tried to mount a comeback drive, moving the ball down the field. Rice ended any Dragon hopes of scoring before halftime when he took down quarterback Anderson Adams with no time left on the clock to end the half.

The Dragons came out determined to close the gap in the second half, converting two third downs and a fourth down before Thompson rushed to the 4-yard line. Lake Orion gained three yards on the next play.

With the ball on the 1-yard line, running back Jayden Borrero powered through the Oxford defense for a Dragon touchdown, making it 21-9 Oxford. Lake Orion went for the two-point conversion and senior tight end Malachi Hood converted with 2:43 left in the third quarter, making it 21-11 Oxford.

Oxford was forced to punt on their next possession, turning the ball over to the Dragons on their own 46-yard line with a little over 10 minutes to go in the game. Lake Orion turned the ball over on downs and Oxford got the ball back on their own 48-yard line with 7:52 left in the game.

Short runs and an incomplete pass forced the Wildcats to punt on 4th-and-9, and Lake Orion called a fair catch on their own 10-yard line with 6:40 to play.

Seven plays later, a pass from Thompson to Jamari Cooper put the Dragons on the Oxford 44-yard line with a first down with 4:11 left. Another pass to an open Cooper over the middle led the Wildcats on a chase to no avail as Cooper reached the end zone. The PAT was good and it looked like the momentum had shifted after the Dragons had scored 15 unanswered points to bring the game within a field goal, 21-18, with 4:01 to play.

An onside kick by the Dragons went out of bounds and the Wildcats took over on their 26-yard line with just under four minutes to play. The Wildcats ran the clock down but had to punt from their 48-yard line with 29 seconds to play.

In the Dragons’ biggest play of the night, Lake Orion blocked the punt and recovered it on the Oxford 37-yard line with 21.5 seconds left in the game and excellent field position. A pass out of bounds brought up 2nd-and-10 and a Hail Mary pass to the endzone to the endzone was broken up by the Wildcat secondary. With just a few seconds on the clock, Lake Orion set up for a 54-yard field goal attempt that would have sent the game into overtime.

The kick was short and Oxford won 21-18.

“You have a blocked punt with about 20 seconds left and a lot of plays can happen. I thought their quarterback, no. 8 (Thompson), did a great job stepping in for (T.R.) Hill, and led their offense as best he could. I thought he played a great game. They’re a tough team. They’re like us, we don’t just depend on one player, we’re a full team, so that’s a great win for us, something for us to build on,” Line said.

Oxford’s defense played gritty football, holding the Dragons – who had outscored opponents 95-26 over the first three games this season – to just 18, the lowest score Lake Orion has had since a 17-13 win over West Bloomfield on Sept. 15, 2023.

“We take it week by week and know that every game is worth the same. Great win against Orion and now the biggest game all year is the next one so we have to keep ascending, we have to keep getting better week by week,” Line said. “You see improvements every week in their eyes, their vision (of the game) …so you want to be clicking in games four and five and that will lead you into the postseason,” Line said.