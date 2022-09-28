Oxford holds powerful Wolves to 14 points in loss

‘We always play Clarkston tough’

By Wendi Reardon Price

Special to Oxford Leader

The Wildcats fell on the road with a 14-7 loss to Clarkston last Friday.

“We always play Clarkston tough,” said Oxford Head Coach Zach Line. “I thought we took a step forward in some ways and in other spots there are still some things we need to coach on so that’s both good and bad. It’s nice when there are things you can see on film, we can adjust and get better at. We keep getting back to work – that’s how we do things.”

The loss drops Oxford to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the Oakland Athletic Association Red.

The Wildcats finished their first drive with a 24-yard field goal from junior Jay Cady with 24.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Wolves scored twice during the night with a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior Michael Hein to junior Desman Stephens. A PAT from junior Eddie Langton, putting the score 7-0, just over two minutes into the game. They scored against with 4:59 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Hein and a PAT from Langton.

Line added defense did a great job on Friday.

“We did a great job of stepping up, getting footballs in situations,” he said. “Forcing two turnovers in the red zone. Something we talked about last week was our red zone efficiency. We will continue to work and get better, but defensively they did a great job turning possibly seven points or three points into no points with a turnover. I was impressed by that just how they responded to different formations, checks and things we are trying to do during the quickness of a game and coming out of a huddle.”

Line shared each team they have faced this season have been good, tough competition.

“When you play Clarkston who is averaging 40-plus points per game and hold them to 14, it shows you can hang with anybody,” he added. “We have everything we need. We have the right kids to do it. They are always giving effort. They are together. Now it’s just a matter of putting together drives and winning football games. It’s a young team. We have good senior leadership. Kids who lead by example. They are doing good by setting up the foundation for this year and beyond for us for football.”

The Wildcats are back home this Friday hosting Rochester Adams (4-1, 2-1 OAA Red). This is the last home game of the regular season and the weather (as of Monday) looks to be perfect for football: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s, with lows in the 40s.

“We tackle each day as it comes,” said Line, preparing for the match up. “I know we are going to play Adams tough. Adams is a good team. Their quarterback is playing at a high level right now so he will be part of the plan. It’s a well-coached team and a lot players have bought into their system. It’s going to be a physical match up.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m.