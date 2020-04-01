Oxford kicks off mask drive

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Let’s dust off those sewing machines. Oxford Village President Joe Frost is encouraging folks to donate homemade surgical masks.

With a national shortage of masks, folks are taking action by crafting homemade masks and donating spare N95 respirator masks.

“These homemade masks could be used for other situations that are less critical than the COVID-19 patients,” Frost explained in a call-to-action video posted to his Facebook page.

Frost set up a collection bin at the Oxford Police department at 22 W. Burdick St., in the hallway in front of the receptionist. Donations can be made during regular police department business hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday.

The masks will be donated to local hospitals or wherever they are needed.

“Oxford, let’s stay strong and support our nurses and doctors in their time of need and let’s make some masks.” Frost attached links to instructions on how to make the masks.

Prior to establishing the bin, the police department received some fashionable custom masks made and donated by Broadway Embroidery in Lake Orion.

Oxford Township resident Connie Turland also sewed and donated 20 masks to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Oxford Township substation and 12 masks to the police department.

According to the Center for Disease Control, homemade masks could be used to care for patients with COVID-19 as a last resort, but their capability to protect against the disease is unknown. When worn properly, N95 respirators can filter out 95 percent of particles including bacteria and viruses.