Oxford Lakes Drive project receives update

Village hopes to complete project by Aug. 29

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — After a pre-construction meeting with contractor Asphalt Specialist Inc (ASI) on Aug. 4, Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore provided The Oxford Leader with an update to the village’s Oxford Lakes Drive resurfacing project, which began on Thursday.

According to the update, the village hopes to have the work completed by Aug. 29, depending on the weather.

The stretch of road to be resurfaced runs just north of the northern intersection of Oxford Lakes Drive and Spring Lakes Drive to roughly the midpoint on Oxford Lakes Drive between the road’s intersection on Leighton Lane and its northern intersection on Woodleigh Way, according to a highlighted map provided in the update.

Two smaller sections on Woodleigh Way will also be resurfaced. One section is south of Abingdon Street and the other is at the street’s intersection with Leighton Lane.

Work includes milling off the current surface and grading and prepping the material below for a new asphalt surface prior to installation, according to the update. After an area is milled off, the contractor ASI will place stone at each driveway to allow vehicle access.

Irrigation will need to be turned off in areas affecting the work zone where new concrete will be poured and new asphalt will be installed in order to keep water out of the areas. Notice of at least one day will be given to property owners so irrigation can be turned off. It may need to be off for up to a week to allow for forming, pouring and curing of the concrete areas, according to the update.

Several concrete sidewalk ramps at the street will be upgraded as part of the project.

Signs detouring traffic to Thornehill Trail will be posted.