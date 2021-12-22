Oxford Leader to close!

The Oxford Leader office will be closed from noon this Friday (Dec. 24) to 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Our email, ShermanPub@aol.com, will be periodically checked. We are working on the Dec. 29 edition now and it will be delivered by the USPS as usual. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
— Don Rush
