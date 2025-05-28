Oxford Library Summer Reading Programs

It’s time for Summer Reading. The Oxford Public Library begins its adult, teen and youth Summer Reading Program on June 6.

Read books and complete tasks for a chance to win great prizes! Participants can either register in person at the Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac St., or online at miopl.beanstack.org/reader365. Readers can participate by logging the books they read on a paper reading log (provided by the library) or through the online program.

The Youth Summer Reading Program is for children ages 3 to those going into 6th grade. Children going into 6th grade have the option of staying with the youth program or moving up to the Teen Program. Visit the Youth Desk for more information.

The Teen Summer Reading Program runs from June 6 through Aug. 8. The Adult Summer Reading Program runs from June 6 through Aug. 22. – J.N.