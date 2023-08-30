Oxford Lions disband

Service group to disburse leftover funds

By Don Rush

On August 15, 1947, 76 years ago, the Oxford Leader published the first mention of a new service club for the community, the Oxford Lions Club.

“The Oxford Lions Club met Monday evening at the Garden Restaurant with 29 members and several guests. A fine time was had by all and plans for the Lions fall activities were unanimously agreed upon and given the go ahead signal. Officers of this newly organized group are: President, Louis Corbat; Vice President, Charles Brueker; Secretary. B. Mitchelfeld; Treasurer, Harry Miller.”

Time seems to have caught up with the club. Two weeks ago, the Leader received notice the club had disbanded.

“We voted on June 6 to disband,” Oxford Lion Dave Morden said. Morden, who had been a member of the club since 2000, added though there were 13 dues-paying members of the club, only two members participated in the last White Cane sale this past June.

“I’m almost 80 and so is another member of our club,” he said. “It was just getting to the point where we can’t do it. We were out there for about five hours. In the last few years we’ve had two members pass and another two move out of the community.”

On August 14, Oxford Lions Club President Adam Bradford sent a letter to the editor.

“As we reflect on our journey, we want to express our deepest appreciation to each and every member of the Oxford community. Your support, whether through donations, volunteerism, or simply spreading the word about our initiatives, has been the driving force behind our ability to make a difference,” Bradford wrote. “Although our time as the Oxford Lions Club may be coming to an end, we want to assure you that the spirit of giving and community support will always remain alive within us. We have been truly honored to serve you, and it is with immense pride that we look back on the impact we have collectively made.”

Morden said the club’s remaining funds, about $5,000, will be dispersed locally to several organizations, “And, we will give some senior citizens we have identified and worked with in the past each a $100 gift card to Meijer.”

Throughout the year, the club provided scholarships to Oxford High School students, the Michigan Eye Institute, Paws with a Cause and Leader Dogs for the Blind to name a few.

“We firmly believe that by supporting these organizations, we have played a role in changing lives and fostering a stronger, more compassionate community,” Bradford wrote.

During the holiday season the club also donated meals and gift cards to those in need, funds coming from their annual Goodfellow Newspaper sale. Last Christmas the club assisted 45 local families, at an estimated cost of $8,000, Bradford wrote.