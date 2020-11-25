Oxford Lions need help this year

Dear Editor,

The Oxford Lions Club will NOT be holding their annual Goodfellow Paper Sales in December 2020 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The club will still do their best to help Oxford people in need by providing Christmas food-only gift cards and additional regular gift cards for families with children. In 2019 the Lions helped 46 households, including 39 children and 16 seniors. This year they hope to help 37 households, including 39 children and 17 seniors, totaling 91 people.

Without the Goodfellow paper sales, which provides the majority of the funding for this Christmas project, the Lions need help and would appreciate donations. Checks, made out to the Oxford Lions Club, can be mailed to 5365 Sherwood Rd., Oxford, MI 48371 or to 3251 Sandy Shore Drive, Metamora, MI 48455.

There will also be a donation canister at Patterson’s Pharmacy in downtown Oxford. All funds need to be received by December 11, 2020.

Yours in Community Service,

Adam Bradford

President, Oxford Lions Club