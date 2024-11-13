Oxford loses 29-7 to Grand Blanc in football district final

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

GRAND BLANC — The Oxford Wildcats varsity football team had a dramatic come-from-behind win against Davison in the district semifinal on Nov. 1.

That was not to be the case against Grand Blanc in the district final on Friday, with the Bobcats ending the Wildcats’ season with a 29-7 victory.

Oxford finishes the season at 7-4, 3-1 Oakland Activities Association Red division. The Wildcats were OAA Red champs, winning regular season league matchups against Lake Orion, Rochester Adams and West Bloomfield. Their only loss in the league was to Clarkston, 23-15, in the third game of the season.

Oxford quarterback Jack Hendrix threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Preston Wilder for Oxford’s lone touchdown in the first quarter. Grand Blanc managed to field goals, and Oxford had the early 7-6 lead.

However, it was all Grand Blanc after that, with the Bobcat defense shutting down Oxford senior running back Luke Johnson from making any significant gains on the ground, and Hendrix failing to connect with his receivers in the end zone.

The Bobcats got critical stops on defense and consistently got into the red zone on offense.

Grand Blanc quarterback Jake Morrow finished with two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. Senior running back Nik Lemons rushed for the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the night, and wide receiver Matthews Evans finished with six catches and a touchdown in the victory.

Grand Blanc now takes on Rochester Adams in the first round of regionals. Adams crushed Clarkston 41-0 in the District No. 4 championship on Friday.