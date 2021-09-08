Oxford man elected UAW regional director

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

James Harris, an Oxford resident, was elected director of UAW Region 1 on Aug. 26. He was elected at a special regional convention by delegates from local unions across Region 1, which includes eight counties in Southeast Michigan and local UAW unions in Canada.

Harris hails from UAW Local 1700, Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP). “It is a great honor to represent Region 1 members, retirees and their families,” said Harris in a statement. “Our focus will continue to be on representing and servicing our members and creating a family of solidarity to achieve gains in our contracts and grow our union.”

As director of Region 1, Harris joins seven other regional directors and five officers on the UAW International Executive Board. Harris fills a vacancy left by the election of Frank Stuglin as UAW Secretary-Treasurer on July 28. Harris has served as assistant director of the region since June 2018.

“We built a strong program that focuses on a member-based approach,” said Stuglin. “James Harris will continue that Region 1 legacy of putting members and retirees first.”

Harris began his career in 1994 and was elected chief steward at SHAP in 1999. He became a committeeman in 2004 and was elected shop chairman in 2007 until he was appointed as an international representative in 2012.

“Director Harris brings a wealth of bargaining knowledge and focus on representing our members in the workplace,” said UAW President Ray Curry. “He brings a strong background in local union operations, and an understanding of the mechanics of contract implementation which will benefit the International Executive Board as a whole.”

Harris resides is Oxford with his wife, Sandy. They are the proud parents of three grown children Timothy, Janell and Brian.