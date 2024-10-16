Oxford Middle School cross country team wins county championship

OMS runner Avery Clinton-Barnett wins county championship race

MILFORD — The Oxford Middle School boys cross country team won the Oakland 6-7-8 XC Championships at Kensington Metropark on Oct. 4, taking the top spot over 33 other teams.

Eighth-grader Avery Clinton-Barnett led the team, finishing in first place with a time of 11:29:05 minutes in the two-mile race. Eighth-graders Peyton Mester finished 15th with a time of 12:14.41, Noa St. Juliana was 23rd with a time of 12:24.34, Yejoon Jeon was 27th with a time of 12:31.08 and seventh-grader Lincoln Dolsen finished 36th in 12:44.08 minutes.

Clinton-Barnett then won the following race, the Clarkston Jamboree, on Oct. 8 with a time of 10:56:75 minutes, breaking the Oxford Middle School boys cross country record previously set in 2013. Oxford Middle School won the nine-team Clarkston Jamboree, finishing one point ahead of St. Joseph’s school in Lake Orion.

The Oxford Middle School girls team finished fifth at the Oakland XC Championships out of 29 teams. Eighth-grader Taryn Moore was third overall with a time of 12:54.4 in the 2-mile race. Seventh-grader Thia Reid was 14th with a time of 13:24.53.

Moore also finished second at the Clarkston Jamboree in a time of 12:01.37, and Reid finished 12th in 13:29.21 minutes. Seventh-grader Laila Zellen was 19th with a time of 14.05.91, and Brynn Ranson was 22nd with a time of 14:10.33. – J.N.