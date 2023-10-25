Oxford Parks and Rec hosts 2nd annual Health and Wellness fair

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – This Friday, the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department hosts its 2nd annual Health and Wellness fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Seymour Lake Township Park community room.

The fair will feature a number of health vendors where guests can receive blood pressure checks, medication reviews, immunizations, fall risk screening and more. Guests can gather information on community resources, senior services, NOTA, physical and occupational therapy, meals on wheels, CapTel phones and other services available to them.

Volunteer instructors will also be in attendance to discuss the programs they offer like book clubs and walking clubs.

“We want to be able to provide resources and services and the opportunity for those to get their flu shots or get their blood pressure checked or maybe a balance test for those who may not be able to get to their doctors,” said Recreation Supervisor Dawn Medici. “We just want to be able to provide something here that would be easy and in a neutral location for people in the community.”

The event will also feature presentations at 11:15 a.m. from Dr. Joe Gorz of Neighborhood Primary Care, who will give information on preventative care tests as well as blood tests. Later, at 12:15 p.m., there will be a presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association titled “Healthy Living for your Brain & Body.”

While this event is mostly intended for senior residents of Oxford, it is open to anyone who would like to attend.

“The majority of it is geared toward seniors but we’re not going to turn anyone away. If someone comes in from the community and wants to get their flu shot, they’re welcome to do that. There are no age restrictions,” Medici said.

This is a free event with no registration required.

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation is always open to added participation and volunteers, Medici said, adding that if anyone wants to get involved, whether it be a program idea or wanting to help with programming already happening, they are welcome to reach out.

“We’re always looking for others in the community to participate. So, if there is any other business in the community that is interested and wanting to participate next year, they’re welcome to get in contact with me,” said Medici.

Seymour Lake Park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Road.