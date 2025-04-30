Oxford Police Department hosts open house, tours

The Village of Oxford Police Department hosted an open house on Saturday, giving kids and their families a chance to tour the police station.

Outside, kids were able to sit in patrol vehicles and flash the lights and blare the sirens, talk to police officers, sit on the police electric bicycles and enjoy popcorn and pizza.

Hundreds of kids showed up to the first Oxford Police Department open house.

Everyone appeared to have fun checking out the police cars and the station. The kiddos even enjoyed riding in the electric Batmobile and getting cool stuff to take home,” said Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold. “Thank you to our officers and volunteers for coming in and donating your time to make this event such a huge success. We can’t wait for next year.”

Photos by Jim Newell