Oxford Police Dept. receives $2,000 donation for school supplies to OAYA

OXFORD — The Village of Oxford Police Department received a $2,000 check to donate back to school supplies on Aug. 20.

Each year, Vibe Credit Union contacts the police department to present a check or school supplies to be distributed to local families in need, Chief of Police Mike Solwold said.

The department will reach out to the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance to pass the funds along.

“We are proud to be their partner to help the community in any way we can,” Solwold said. “We would like to thank Vibe Credit Union for always reaching out without having to be asked.” – J.G.