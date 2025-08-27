Oxford Police Dept. receives $2,000 donation for school supplies to OAYA

OXFORD — The Village of Oxford Police Department received a $2,000 check to donate back to school supplies on Aug. 20.

Vibe Credit Union donated $2,000 to the Oxford Police Department to help local youth with back-to-school supplies. The police department will pass along those funds to the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance to help Oxford students, said Police Chief Mike Solwold. Photo provided

Each year, Vibe Credit Union contacts the police department to present a check or school supplies to be distributed to local families in need, Chief of Police Mike Solwold said.
The department will reach out to the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance to pass the funds along.
“We are proud to be their partner to help the community in any way we can,” Solwold said. “We would like to thank Vibe Credit Union for always reaching out without having to be asked.” – J.G.

