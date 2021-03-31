Oxford Police host bottle drive for Polly Ann and Youth Assistance

Still have returnables left? The Oxford Village Police Department is helping two important local causes raise money. The Polly Ann Trail wants to match money for grants to pave two parking lots and install two vault toilets along the trail. Oxford/Addison Youth Assistance wants to raise money to purchase signs and gift cards for local kids that have done extraordinary deeds and deserve recognition.

Last year, the police department helped the Polly Ann trail collect about 275,000 cans and bottles while there was a statewide pause on recycling because of the pandemic, by storing the returnables in the police garage. The drive raised $26,193.80 for the trail and funded replacing a broken culvert under the trail in Lake Orion and repaving an area behind Frosty Boy in Oxford Village where underground roots had created an uneven surface.

The Polly Ann Trail Management Council donated $1,500 of these funds back to the village police department, which used it for the “Shop with a Hero” event in December.

The bottle drive will starts Thursday and ends April 15. Drop your returnables off on the East side of the Oxford PD garage located at 22 W. Burdick.

— James Hanlon