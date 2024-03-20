Oxford police Officer Rouse promoted to sergeant

During the Oxford Village Council meeting on March 12, Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold (left) announced that police Officer Gary Rouse was promoted to the department’s night shift sergeant. Photo provided

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD – Oxford Police Officer Gary Rouse was promoted to sergeant and will serve as the Oxford Police Department’s night shift sergeant.

Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold announced Rouse’s promotion during the March 12 Oxford Village Council meeting, with several Oxford police officers in attendance to support Rouse’s promotion.

“The future for the Oxford Police Department looks bright,” Solwold said. “We have officers that are dedicated to the community and their careers. Oxford is their home base and a place where they want to plant their roots. I’m proud of every one of these officers for their sacrifices to make Oxford a safe and inviting community. Officer Gary Rouse is one of these officers.”

Solwold added that Rouse is the type of police officer who, whenever there is a new task or challenge, says “yes” to taking on the challenge and finding a way to get it done. “He makes my job easy,” Solwold said.

“He has been with the Oxford Police Department for over seven years and has proven himself to be a leader. Fellow officers feel comfortable approaching him when they need help or just have a question,” Solwold said. “As chief I have called upon Officer Rouse for many needs of the department and he has never turned me down. Officer Rouse has earned several awards, as well as Officer of the Year.”

In his new role, Rouse is adjusting his schedule and duties to accommodate the needs of the department, and has been recognized multiple times for his commitment to the Oxford Police Department.

“I’d like to thank everyone for this opportunity, I’m very grateful for it,” Rouse said. “I’m excited to start this new chapter. Like the chief said, I’ve been here for about seven years now and I really enjoy working for the department.”