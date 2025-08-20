Oxford Public Library celebrates 100th anniversary with community event

The community came out to celebrate Oxford Public Library’s 100-year anniversary, Aug. 13.

After entering a free raffle for one of three prizes, families picked out books and decorated a craft to celebrate the event.

Many tried different instruments as they joined the Energetic Community Drum Circle by Drummunity, visited the petting farm by Blue Shamrock Farms, met with USA Therapy Dogs and had their face painting done by Ms. Sparkles. After the kids did everything at least once they used their energy playing on the playground at Powell Lake Township Park.

Please visit www.miopl.org for upcoming events for adults, teenagers and children. -W.R.P.