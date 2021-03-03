Oxford resident named Michigan State Parks Photo Ambassador

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Local Instagramer Ana (Flavia) Easlick has been named one of 35 photo ambassadors for Michigan State Parks in 2021.

Easlick, who uses the Instagram handle @MichiganTravelist to post beautiful photos from across the state, was selected from over 500 applicants.

Photo ambassadors work with the DNR by sharing and curating imagery to help showcase outdoor recreation, state parks, trail and water-based destinations on the @MiStateParks Instagram account and in other marketing materials.

“There are other fun perks, but I’m just excited to be able to share my love for Michigan parks and nature,” Easlick said.