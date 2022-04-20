Oxford resident running to be judge

Oxford resident and Oakland County circuit judge candidate Tricia Dare has collected enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

According to a press release, Michigan election law requires non-incumbent Oakland County circuit judge candidates to obtain and submit between 4,000 and 8,000 petition signatures to appear on the ballot. On April 7, Dare and her team filed more than 6,000 verified signatures at the State Bureau of Elections in Lansing.

Dare is currently the Chief of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) where she leads a staff of ten in prosecuting cases involving victims with unique vulnerabilities. These cases include domestic violence, child and adult criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, elder and vulnerable adult abuse, and hate crimes. Dare’s unit also provides support and guidance to victims.

“I can’t begin to thank all of my friends and supporters enough for the Herculean effort they made to make today’s filing possible. They gave up their weekends, often working for hours in cold and rainy weather,” Dare said.

Voters will cast their votes for circuit court judges in the Aug. 2 Primary Election.