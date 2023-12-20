Oxford residents honor veterans during Wreaths Across America

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD – Veterans and dozens of volunteers from throughout the Oxford community gathered to pay their respects, laying wreaths on the graves of military veterans in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.

The gathering was one of approximately 4,225 locations across the country as part of National Wreaths Across America day, according to the national Wreaths Across America organization.

Volunteers took donated wreaths and laid them on grave markers, saying out loud the name of each veteran they were honoring.

Veteran Gena Forsythe from Post 108 led the memorial ceremony after volunteers placed the wreaths on the veterans’ graves.

“We are here today, at this memorial, joining those at memorial sites across the country, to remember that we are one nation with one flag. We are all proud to be free Americans that live in a free society made up of people from all walks of life,” Forsythe said. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here, and in cemeteries throughout this and other nations, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom, and without fear.”

Veterans from American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 in Oxford Township laid wreaths on eight crosses, each honoring a different group: the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force and the tens of thousands of U.S. service men and women who are still Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

“Many of you here today are veterans of wars and conflicts that America has fought to protect the innocent and oppressed. Your sacrifice and loyal service to our nation is most appreciated,” Forsythe said. “When you encounter a veteran or active duty servicemember, take a moment – not to just acknowledge them, but to really see them. We owe them for our way of life. And those few moments of your time are well-spent, and appreciated.”

Wreaths Across America first began in 2006, with the help of the Civil Air Patrol and other civic organizations, simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies were held at over 150 locations around the country. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization to continue and expand this effort.

The mission of the national Wreaths Across America organization is: Remember. Honor. Teach. “Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

National Wreaths Across America Day took place at over 4,225 participating locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery, on Dec. 16, 2023, honoring over three million veterans nationwide.