Oxford Road resurfacing expected to finish in mid-August

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Road’s resurfacing project is expected to be completed in mid-August, according to a press release from the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC).

Construction began on July 14, and is taking place from Gardner Road to Ray Road. The road is still open to traffic, but workers are present to direct motorists, according to the press release. Speed limits will be temporarily reduced to 35 miles per hour. This section of Oxford Road carries approximately 1,500 vehicles daily.

Work to be completed includes grinding off, or milling, the existing road surface, paving with asphalt, paving the shoulders, placing new pavement markings and installing new traffic signs.

Another resurfacing project is taking place in Brandon Township to Oakwood Road. The total cost for both projects is approximately $1.86 million, which is funded mostly with federal dollars and the balance provided by RCOC, according to the press release.

The project’s contractor is Ace Saginaw Paving of Flint.