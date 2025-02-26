Oxford RoboCats Week Zero event was a splash!

RoboCats prepare for first competition

By Morgan Kindermann

Leader Contributor

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford High School’s robotics team, Team 2137 The Oxford RoboCats, ran their annual Week Zero event the weekend of Feb 15-16 at Oxford High School.

Teams from across the state were provided robot assistance and got to operate their robots on the RoboCats’ new practice field. Team 2137 also got a special visit from RoboZone.

A total of three teams came to the event including 5053 Lakers, 2145 HAZMATS and 7692 Beach Bums. Teams were able to check out the field and drive their robotics on the practice field to see how their robots performed on a partial replica of the 2025 DIVE-themed competition field. The field itself will be up for the rest of the team’s season in the Oxford High School Media Center. Team 2137 helped with mechanical, fabrication and 3D printing for the teams.

Visiting teams and community members were all given tours of the mechatronics room in the high school by members of The Oxford RoboCats.

In addition to teams showing up to the event, RoboZone, a show dedicated to covering high school and middle school competitive robotics events, came by to do a story on the team’s Week Zero event. Students on the team were interviewed and got to show off all the amazing teams utilizing the practice field and putting the final touches on their robots at the event.

The Oxford RoboCats thanks everyone for coming out and having a splash at their Week Zero event, and hope to see everyone there again next year.

The Oxford RoboCats first district qualifying competition will be at Kettering University in Flint on Friday and Saturday.

To track the team’s success, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as www.team2137.com.

Morgan Kindermann is a student at Oxford High School and member of The Oxford RoboCats Team 2137.