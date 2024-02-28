Oxford RoboCats WEEK ZERO hits all the right notes

Parker W., Will B., Mason T., drive coach Drew S., student Moira H. and mentor Eric S. work on the RoboCats’ robot, getting it ready for competition.

Team 2137 prepares for ‘Crescendo’ season

By Morgan Kindermann

Leader Contributor

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 The Oxford RoboCats, hosted their annual Week Zero event the weekend of Feb 17-18, at Oxford High School.

Teams from across the state were provided robot assistance and got to operate their robot on the RoboCats’ practice field.

A total of five teams came to the Oxford event, including FRC teams 5053 Lakers, 7211 Hollywood, 3175 Knight Vision, 2145 HAZMATS, and FTC team 15486 Mecha Mavs. Teams were able to check out the field and drive their robotics on the practice field to see how their robots performed on a partial replica of the 2024 Crescendo-themed competition field. Team 2137 also helped with fabrication and programming for the teams.

Members of the community were able to come in as well to see what the robotics students were up to. Teams and community members were all given tours of the mechatronics room in the high school by members of The Oxford RoboCats.

The community members also got to watch all the teams drive around the field and shoot their game pieces, along with putting the final touches on their robots before their first competitions.

“The Oxford RoboCats thank everyone for coming out and hitting all the right notes at their Week Zero event for the 2024 FRC Crescendo season, and good luck to all the teams this season,” the RoboCats said in a statement.