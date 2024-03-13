Oxford RoboCats win Judges’ Award at Lake City district competition

The Oxford RoboCats won the Judges’ Award at a district robotics competition in Lake City over the weekend. The team made it to the semifinals of the competition, placing third overall with two other teams in their alliance. Photo provided by Team 2137.

By Morgan Kidnermann

Special Contributor to the Leader

LAKE CITY, Mich. – Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137, the Oxford RoboCats, competed last weekend at the FIRST in Michigan District Lake City Event at Lake City School, where the team won the Judges’ Award and made it to the semifinals with their robot.

The Judges’ Award goes to the team that the judges feel deserve an award but don’t fit into any of the pre-existing ones.

Out of 39 teams that competed at Lake City, Team 2137 placed seventh in qualifying matches and during alliance selection, were chosen by the captain of alliance 3, Team 6121, RoboVikes from Grayling.

Both teams chose Team 5982, Circuits of Destruction, from Merrill to compete with them to complete their team. The alliance won their first two quarterfinals matches but were eliminated in the semifinals.

The Oxford RoboCats next district qualifying competition will be at Troy High School in Troy, Michigan on March 28-30.

To track the team’s success, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as www.team2137.com.