Oxford school board approves RFP for superintendent search

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – During the regular meeting on Oct. 10, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to put out a request for proposal for a superintendent search firm.

Board President Heather Shafer also appointed trustees Colleen Schultz, Michael Whitney and Amanda McDonough to the committee to review the submitted proposals and bring them to the board for vote. Schultz was appointed as chairperson of the committee, as she has served on the school board during a prior superintendent search.

“This is just the first step,” said Treasurer Mary Hanser. “This is just to get the superintendent search firm.”

Any proposals received will go to Angela Weaver, administrative assistant to the superintendent, and she will compile them after the deadline and give them to the committee to review.

“Their initial job will be to make sure they included the basic requirements, cover letter, was it on the due date, scope of work,” said Shafer. “The basic parameters of what we asked to be included. You’ll whittle it down.”

The committee will then bring the board all of the search firms that met the parameters of the work to the board of education on Nov. 14. The selection of a finalist would be at the Nov. 28 board meeting.

“You’ll come back to the board and give us the qualified candidates, and the board will vote on the search firm,” said Shafer.

The current superintendent, Dr. Vicki Markavitch, has been with the district on an interim basis since December of 2022, and is set to stay on through the end of the 2024 school year.

Prior to that, the district had two superintendents in 2022, Tim Throne and Ken Weaver, as well as an interim superintendent prior to Dr. Maravitch.

The deadline for the RFPs are due on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.