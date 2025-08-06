Oxford school board approves sinking fund resolution

Proposal to go before voters on Nov. 4

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During the regular meeting on July 29, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve a sinking fund millage ballot resolution at a rate of one mill for the November ballot.

Trustee Sara Beth Campagiorni voted against the motion, and trustee Ann Acheson was absent with notice.

“I see the need, so I want to try to get the funding we can get,” said Treasurer Mike Whitney.

The decision comes after months of discussion about possible infrastructure funding for the district. Previously, the district approved a .75 mil sinking fund in 2017, which came to a conclusion in 2022. The purpose of the 2017 sinking fund was to supplement the 2018 bond projects. This sinking fund would cover specific projects and ongoing maintenance separate from bond projects.

“We see, we know that there are needs, and we certainly don’t want to short change our students in any way, they of course deserve the best,” said board President Amanda McDonough. “It’s just looking at it, at the history, the last two were .75 (mills). One failed, one narrowly passed. There’s a lot to think about here. (A) .75 (mills) is my preferred (choice), but I would be comfortable with one (mill).”

A one mill leverage would equate to $1 per $1,000 taxable value per year. For a home with a taxable value of $200,000, the cost would be an additional $200 per year for the taxpayer. This would generate $1,647,190 per year for the district to use for maintenance and infrastructure, which would be levied for 10 years.

There is not a current, specific project list, as the district is currently undergoing a full district assessment to determine the most urgent needs in the district.

“We won’t have that list until we’re done without assessment of the district,” said John Fitzgerald, assistant superintendent of business and operations. “This past year we spent over $1 million out of the general fund to take care of facilities. But, we’ll be replacing boilers, chillers, hoods, ventilation systems, a lot of the big, not really exciting, but must-have systems.”

Fitzgerald said the newest building in the district is Oxford High School, which is 25 years old, so a lot of the roofs, HVAC systems, buses and other parts of the buildings in the district are at the end of their life and need repair or replacement.

“The general fund has been reacting to things that break,” he said. “The sinking fund would be proactive.”

The assessment is expected to be done by the end of September.

“I do wish we had more time with this,” said McDonough. “I wish that we had the facilities study completed.”

Other board members agreed that without a project list or comprehensive plan, they weren’t comfortable approving a higher millage ballot proposal.

“I feel like this community is dying for us to give them answers and we’re kind of asking them for more money on hopes,” said trustee Shane Gibson. “I don’t know that that’s going to be enough. I think anything over one mil would be destined to fail at this point.”

With a sinking fund, the district will not take on additional debt like they would with a bond. The sinking fund proposal will be on the Nov. 4 ballot.