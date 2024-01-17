Oxford school board elects new officers

Reis named board president

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford Board of Education held their annual election of officers during its regular meeting on Jan. 9, and appointed members of the board to board of education committees. All of the votes were unanimous, though board member Mike Whitney was absent.

Dr. Erin Reis, who was previously board vice-president, was approved as board president. Reis was first appointed to the board after a special meeting on Oct. 5, 2022.

Amanda Mcdonough was approved as vice president. James Sommers retained his position as secretary, and Mary Hanser remains as board treasurer.

Hanser also remains as board parliamentarian. Committee appointments were made by Reis and approved via roll call votes by the board.

“What I would like is for our committees to be effective, and for them to work well together,” said Reis.

The appointments for the board of education policy committee include Sommers, Hanser and Mcdonough. Appointments for the board governance and development committee include Sommers, Heather Shafer and Whitney. Appointments for the finance committee include Hanser and Dr. Reis. Appointments for the district safety committee include Whitney, Shafer and Sommers. Hanser was also appointed to the Oakland Schools budget review committee, and both Haser and Reis were appointed to the Oakland County School Board Association government relations committee.

All of these elections and appointments are for the 2024 calendar year.