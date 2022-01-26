Oxford school board elects officers for the new year

Oxford School Board elected its officers for the 2022 calendar year at the Jan. 11 board meeting. After Dan D’Alessandro withdrew his name from consideration, the board unanimously reappointed Tom Donnelly to serve as president.

“I think it’s very important given the circumstances that this board has one voice, one president, one person to select from so that we can have consistency,” D’Alessandro said.

Chad Griffith was re-elected vice president, Mary Hanser was elected secretary, and Korey Bailey was both re-elected treasurer and elected parliamentarian.

