Oxford school board receives annual school quality survey

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education regular meeting on Aug. 26, public information officer Gary Van Staveren provided the results of the district’s annual school quality survey.

“You’re going to see some areas for growth, but then there’s also going to be a lot of celebration,” said Van Staveren. “This school quality survey is a district average.”

The survey was given to students in grades 6-11, staff and parents to determine how well the schools are performing in six different areas, including academic support, student support, school leadership, family involvement, safety and behavior, and communication. It was given in early May.

Four-hundred-seventy-one parents responded, less than half of the amount that responded in 2024. In this year’s survey, 91% of parents agreed or strongly agreed that families are encouraged to attend school-sponsored activities, such as back-to-school night.

Eighty-eight percent of parents agreed or strongly agreed that the district offers students a variety of activities and courses; 88% agreed or strongly agreed that families are informed about school-sponsored activities, such as tutoring, after-school programs and student performances; 86% agreed or strongly agreed that staff members and families treat each other with respect; and 84% agreed or strongly agreed that the school is safe, according to the survey.

Twenty-four percent of parents disagree or strongly disagree that discipline is enforced fairly; while 23% disagree or strongly disagree that bullying is not tolerated; and 21% disagree or strongly disagree that teachers give feedback about student work.

“It’s also important to note, last year we had 1,000 parents participate. This year we had 471, so it could alter that data a little bit,” said Van Staveren. “And with the strategic plan, I think there might have been a little survey fatigue. We do plan to give this (survey) earlier next year, (in) February or March.”

For staff, 351 responded, about 50 less than last year and less than half of overall staff members.

Ninety-eight percent agreed or strongly agreed that there is a teacher, counselor or other staff member to whom a student can go to for help with a school problem; 96% agree or strongly agree that there is a teacher, counselor or other staff member to whom a student can go for help with a personal problem; 96% agree or strongly agree that the school is safe; 91% agree or strongly agree families are informed about school-sponsored activities, such as tutoring, after-school programs, and student performances; and 91% agree or strongly agree that all staff members are aware of the safety and security procedures.

Twenty-nine percent of staff disagree or strongly disagree that discipline is enforced fairly.

For students, of the 1,609 surveyed, 91% agree or strongly agree that there is a teacher, counselor or other staff member to whom a student can go for help with a school problem; 88% agree or strongly agree that all school staff members are aware of the safety and security procedures; 85% agree or strongly agree that all students are aware of the safety and security procedures; and 86% agree or strongly agree that they are well informed about their academic progress.

However, 26% of students disagree or strongly disagree that discipline is enforced fairly, and 49% disagree or strongly disagree that teachers successfully show students how lessons relate to life outside of school.

All of the focus areas and plans to tackle the lowest ranking indicators are embedded in the current strategic plan, said Van Staveren.

All of the groups also rated the overall quality of education: 72% of students, 91% of staff and 81% of parents rated the quality of education as good or excellent; 91% of staff and 78% of parents also agreed or strongly agreed that they would recommend the district to others.

Each school building will share their specific data at future school board meetings. All of the survey results can be found on the district website, oxfordschools.org.