Oxford school board receives summer tax levy report

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – During the regular meeting on Oct. 10, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education received a finance report regarding the annual summer tax levy for 2024.

“We do this annually, it is due to all municipalities that we levy with throughout the year by December 31 of this year,” said Sam Barna, assistant superintendent for business and maintenance. “This is to levy everything that the district levies in terms of debt as well as operating millages.”

The resolution that will be brought back to the board will be to collect 100 percent of annual school property taxes, including debt service, upon property located within the district and continuing from year-to-year until specifically revoked by the board of education. The proposed resolution is available on the agenda from the Oct. 10 meeting.

“The municipalities that we levy with, they require this every year by the end of the year,” he said. “It’s basically preparing them for the following summer’s tax rolls, just so they have an idea of who will be levying.”

Currently, more than 80 percent of the taxes collected for the district are collected in the summer time.

“This isn’t just our operating mills, which are just under 18 mills for the district, but it’s also our debt, as an example,” he said. “For example, one mill in a sinking fund would be $1.4-$1.5 million on our current tax roll.”

The annual summer tax resolution will be brought back to the board for approval at a later meeting.