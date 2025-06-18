Oxford School District bullying trending downward

New data assesses needs of most vulnerable

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — During the regular meeting on June 10, Bridget Bittner, coordinator in the student services and wellness department, presented the Oxford School District bullying survey results to the board of education, as well as next steps.

“The survey plays a critical role in helping us take a systemic approach to bully prevention,” said Bittner. “It promotes honest reporting, helps us identify areas of concern, assesses overall school climate, informs targeted intervention, and allows us to monitor trends overtime.”

The district began doing an annual bullying survey, utilizing Olweus, in the 2011-2012 school year. Olweus is a national bullying prevention organization. This year, the district transitioned to a survey they created using Olweus as the basis, which allowed the survey to be customized to the district. It also allowed the district to compare data to national data from the Center for Disease Control.

The survey was given to students grades 3-12, and district-wide there were a total of 2,166 student participants: 721 at Oxford High School, 703 at Oxford Middle School, 34 at Oxford Bridges High School, 194 at Clear Lake Elementary, 156 at Lakeville Elementary, 123 at Leonard Elementary and 235 at Oxford Elementary.

Secondary students, grades 6-12, reported being bullied in the last 12 months at a rate 19.1%, compared to the national average of 34%.

“We are trending downwards, which is great, but it shows we still have some work to do,” she said.

The also looked at the data through various research lenses, including breaking the data down by students with IEPs, based on gender identity or sexual orientation, and race.

“This data helps us assure that we’re addressing the needs of some of our most vulnerable populations,” she said.

29% of secondary students with IEPs reported being bullied in the last 12 months, verus 14% of students without IEPs. The national averages were 44.4% and 31.3% respectively.

39.6% of secondary students who identified themselves as a sexual orientation or gender minority within the district reported being bullied, still below the national average of 47.1%. Comparatively, students who did not identify themselves as a sexual orientation or gender minority reported being bullied at a rate of 18%, versus the national average of 30%.

By race at the secondary level, 29% of black students reported being bullied, 19% of white students reported being bullied, and 19% of hispanic or latino students reported being bullied, all of them more then 10% below the national average.

“In addition, we learned that just over half, 54.2% of students who reported being bullied have told someone about it,” said Bittner. “This is an area that we would like to grow.”

At the secondary level, hallways were identified as the most common location for bullying, and the most frequent types of bullying reported were teasing or making fun of someone in a hurtful way, spreading lies or rumors, and cyber-bullying.

So far, action has already begun from the staff.

“We made intentional efforts to support students of color, with OHS admins and Family School Liaisons meeting with some of our school of choice students in hopes to increase feelings of inclusivity for incoming freshmen and families through outreach with school of choice students,” she said.

They have also reviewed E-Hall Pass data analyze hallways use since hallways were most commonly identified as a setting for bullying, and the middle school students revived bullying prevention lessons from the high school mentorship class.

Next year, the district plans ongong advisory lessons on empathy, inclusion, resilience and diversity, continued engagement with the counseling office to address specific trends they’re seeing with students, seek student input on why they may not be reporting instances of bullying, professional learning for staff to strengthen the understanding of the policy and recognize and address bullying, ongoing reminders with students around reporting, and considering additional ways to address bullying in virtual and hybrid environments.

At the elementary level, grades 3-5, students reported being bullied in the last 12 months at a rate of 35.3%. The CDC does not report a national average statistic for elementary age students.

“We do continue to trend downwards, but of course, we want to see this number decline,” said Bittner. “The playground was the most commonly reported location, with the most common types of bullying being teasing and exclusion.”

This year so far, lessons have been provided about the second-step bullying prevention unit, and data has been shared with the staff about where and how bullying is happening. OES implemented the PlayFit recess program in hopes to decrease playground incidents, and they increased social connections through classroom circles and reviewed expectations with students.

Next year, they plan to create an area on the playgrounds specifically for reading and games, and they want to encourage students to use the Buddy Bench when they’re feeling left out.

“We also want to continue the second step lessons to help kids become kind, confident and capable,” she said. “And ensure students know who their trusted adult is and feel comfortable going to them for support.”