Oxford Schools

OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
will be accepting
sealed bids for the sale
of the following equipment:
2005 Hunter DSP 600 Alignment Machine
Model # R8-11, Part #30-398-1
Minimum Bid $350
Jet 16”X42” Variable Speed Wood Lathe
Model #JWL-1642EVS
1 ½ HP, 230 Volt
Minimum Bid $100
Smithy Granite Drill Press/Metal Lathe
Model # 1324 MX
Minimum Bid $100
Please contact Dan Balsley in the OHS Auto Shop at 248 969-5181 in order to view at 745 N. Oxford Rd. and receive bid forms/bid instructions. Sealed Bids are due by Noon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
