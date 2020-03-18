Oxford Schools

OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

will be accepting

sealed bids for the sale

of the following equipment:

2005 Hunter DSP 600 Alignment Machine

Model # R8-11, Part #30-398-1

Minimum Bid $350

Jet 16”X42” Variable Speed Wood Lathe

Model #JWL-1642EVS

1 ½ HP, 230 Volt

Minimum Bid $100

Smithy Granite Drill Press/Metal Lathe

Model # 1324 MX

Minimum Bid $100

Please contact Dan Balsley in the OHS Auto Shop at 248 969-5181 in order to view at 745 N. Oxford Rd. and receive bid forms/bid instructions. Sealed Bids are due by Noon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.