Oxford schools decline AG’s help, again

By Don Rush

Some say the “third times the charm.” Others hear, “Three strikes and you’re out!” The Michigan Attorney General’s third offering to complete an investigation into the events which lead up to the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School has been rejected by the Oxford School Board.

On June 13, AG Dana Nessel sent a letter to the board a letter which started, “On June 7, 2022, I hosted a second community conversation in Oxford to provide attendees with responses to questions raised at the first forum held on April 18, 2022.”

In this letter she sweetened her offer – informing the school board she would help students by providing a dog specifically trained to detect firearms and explosives.

Her letter stated, “I would like to extend an offer to provide a handler and dog from Elite Detection K9 to the Oxford Community School District, to be assigned to Oxford High School for the 2022/23 school year at no cost to the district. I believe this animal would provide a sense of security and comfort to the students and staff at the high school and would enhance the safety of the building without hardening the physical environment. Furthermore, I plan to return to Oxford in the fall with some of my colleagues from the legislature to receive input from community residents regarding changes they would like to see made in state law.

“Under Michigan law, a local board of education has the ultimate responsibility for school district operations. Among other things, the law gives each board the power to provide for the safety and welfare of students. It is my sincere hope that the board will consider my offer to provide a dog from Elite Detection K9 to the Oxford High School for the next school year, and that you will reconsider your rejection of my offer to perform a review of the circumstances leading up to the events of November 30, 2021. As I stated before, the costs of the investigation will be borne solely by my office and the investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

On June 14, Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly responded for the district.

“We became aware of your local meeting addressing safety topics surrounding Oxford Community Schools through a number of community members. It is our sincere hope that we can meet directly to share with you the extensive work we have been doing with many local agencies, parents and strategic partners to keep both students and staff safe.

“For instance, we have a robust district safety subommittee with representatives from police and fire departments, local government and school administrators, and re recently formed a parent subcommittee for safety. We recognize both the need for ongoing parent input and the value of bringing in security experts from right here in Oxford.

“The most recent district safety committee meeting took place May 25, and the subcommittee convened June. 1. Among the many security items discussed, we specifically researched and discussed an ammunition detection dog. Following the advice of the committee– and with the cabinet agreement– we have already entered into an agreement with a canine detection service agency.”

The letter thanked the AG for her “continued concern for Oxford Community School students and families. We do appreciated your generous offer to assist us in paying for canine services . . “. The letter then asked, “Would it be possible to direct this funding to support our current plan?”

Donnelly’s letter stated the district is proceeding with its independent investigation. “We intend to share information with our school families and the community outlining the next steps in that investigation. We are confident that, at the conclusion, we will have a clearer picture of what led up to the events on that tragic day as well as a set of responsible and effective solutions to consider, so together so can move forward.”