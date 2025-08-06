Oxford schools plans to bring center-based autism programming to the district

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During the regular school board meeting on July 29, Oxford Executive Director of Special Populations Pam Biehl gave the board of education a presentation on the district’s plan to bring center-based autism programming to the Oxford school district.

“This represents both an urgent response to a critical, county-wide need affecting our students, and a strategic opportunity for our district to demonstrate leadership in special education,” she said.

The hole in autism-center based programming was created this year when Lake Orion Community Schools announced the closure of the Pine Tree Center at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, displacing dozens of special education students in Oakland County for the 2025-2026 school year.

LOCS made the decision to close the Pine Tree Center due to financial strain, as the building needed significant repair and improvement. It was the only autism center program in northern Oakland County, and the only separate elementary autism center program in all of Oakland County.

The plan, Biehl said, is to offer a separate, modular school building to fill that gap in education, with specialized instruction and programs for students.

“This is appropriate for students with severe autism who cannot be successful in general education settings, even with accommodations and supports,” she said. “These specialized schools operate throughout Oakland County and are run by Oakland schools, and are available to all students within the county who require this level of intensive support. For context, Oxford currently has nine students in center-based programs all throughout Oakland County.”

Oxford School District currently has two students who were impacted by the closure of Pine Tree, and the district is obligated under federal law to provide those students will free, appropriate public education.

“Without Pine Tree Center, families in Northern Oakland County are now faced with lengthy bus rides to distant programs in southern Oakland County, or being forced into inappropriate placements that may not meet their children’s complex needs,” she said. “The entire northern Oakland County will be without autism programming. Waterford will be the most northern with any center programming, but it does not offer autism-specific programs. “

Biehl said they have a plan for the district to meet their student’s needs right away, starting in the 2025-2026 school year for their first phase of planning. Clear Lake Elementary had an available classroom that they will use to serve two resident students in a modified classroom, and to pursue a cooperative agreement with a resident district for another displaced student to provide programming in that classroom for this year. For students outside of the Oxford School District, their resident district would play OSD tuition for their student.

“The classroom is fully staffed, and there are modifications being made to protect the student’s dignity, privacy and safety,” she said.

The second phase of the project would open in fall of 2026 with a purpose-built modular center program on the Oxford Education and Innovation Campus (OEIC) property on Drahner Road.

“This facility will have the capacity to serve 18-24 students, with potential to grow,” she said.

It would begin as a 10 classroom modular building, with specialized features specific to autism needs. The modular building would allow for easy expansion should the need arise. OEIC currently houses the administrative offices, Oxford Bridges High School, Oxford Virtual Academy and LOFT, the adult transition program.

“Looking at the financials, we will be pursuing county funds through Oakland Schools,” she said. “Capital funds will come through PA-18 funds, which means it will be fully funded through Oakland Schools.”

Once approved, there is a tentative 25-year commitment tied to the funding, but the program will continue to be funded through resident districts paying tuition for their students. There will also be a 7% contingency fee with tuition to structure for sustainability.

“As enrollment grows, tuition cost per student will decline,” she said.

Oakland Schools also provides start-up support, which includes more funding for equipment, supplies and materials.

“The key point to emphasize here is, once established, the program pays for itself and generates additional revenue for the district while simultaneously meeting a critical, county-wide need,” she said.

Ages for the program will be determined, but the current highest need in the county is elementary-level instruction. The full program launch is planned for the fall of 2026, with construction in the summer of 2026.