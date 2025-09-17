Oxford schools programs keep students engaged over the summer

Programs helped more than 950 students

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

OXFORD TWP. — During the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education regular meeting on Sept. 9, Anita Qonja-Collins, district assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, gave a presentation about the summer teaching and learning programs offered this past summer.

“It’s always hard for people to believe that school is not over for everyone during the summer, and the number of staff we actually have working over the summer is also amazing,” she said. “So, this is a nice opportunity to shed light about what is happening over the summer for our students and across our buildings.”

The goal of the summer teaching and learning programs is to keep students engaged and foster their love of learning, as well as to engage with families and to provide parents with tools to keep students engaged with learning as well.

In addition to teaching and learning, the district also served 12,491 meals through their summer feeding program – 4,851 breakfasts and 7,640 lunches.

All of the programs helped to support over 950 students, some of them participating in more than one program.

“New this year, in partnership with North Oakland Community Coalition, we offered a camp, the Level Up camp, to incoming sixth graders to (Oxford Middle School),” she said. “They had 100 seats available and they filled 98 of them.”

The program was tuition based, but students who attended all of the days had an opportunity to get the money back.

“Many of the families chose to donate it back to NOCC,” she said.

There were 12 Oxford High School mentors who helped guide the incoming sixth graders in learning the layout of the school, identifying frequently used spaces and practicing using their lockers.

“They redid some lessons around vaping and healthy lungs,” she said. “We know statistically this is a time in students lives when vaping really comes into play. They talked about healthy influences, stress management, listening skills.”

The program will be continued next summer as well.

Through the Grand Rapids Academic Summer Program, Oxford was able to serve 195 students. GRASP is an online program that students were able to sign up for, and they would be mailed a lesson that a student would then complete, mail it back for grading and receive the next lesson.

“Some kids really like getting mail still,” she said.

Through grants, the district was able to offer the program to families for $10 per student.

At the Oxford Early Learning Center summer care, the district hosted 172 students, with activities such as a hot air balloon visit, pottery, a team building competition, a walk to support Leader Dogs for the Blind and partnering with the Oxford Public Library.

One hundred seventy-seven students participated in the Elementary Summer Engagement across all the elementary schools.

“This is a more casual experience for students,” she said. “This is where teachers and paras (paraprofessionals) are doing some read-alouds. This year it was interesting, because a couple schools not only did book clubs, but they also did book clubs with a series, so there were multiple books. They read the first one with the kids, and then the kids were able to take the next one home to continue reading over the summer.”

The students in the grant funded program also played math games, did crafts, participated in STEM activities, and self-selected books to take home and read.

For the seated summer school at the elementary level, they served 142 students. The program is invitational based on student data, which they use to determine the grades with the most urgent need. 43 students also participated in virtual elementary summer school.

“The emphasis is on literacy, math and social emotional learning, and the goal is maintaining current skills and levels,” she said.

The middle school had 30 students attend seated summer school, though around 75 were invited based on educational needs.

“This is an area of growth for us,” she said. “Middle school is really hard to say, ‘can you come back’ in the summer. We’re going to keep working on that.”

At Oxford High School, 204 credit courses were taken, and 198 of them completed, both for credit recovery or for general enrichment for students who wanted to more personalize their schedule during the regular school year. Ninety-nine class credits were earned.

“I’m really proud of our team,” she said. “We cannot do this without staff whose really dedicated to being there when it’s their summer too. To be able to service over 950 kids makes me really proud.”