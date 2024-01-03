Oxford schools superintendent timeline released

District to use focus groups, surveys for guidance

By Shelby Stewart Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – During a special meeting on Dec. 18, the Oxford Board of Education received a draft timeline and plan for the superintendent search from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

“My goal tonight is to talk you through the planning document,” said Sarena Shivers, HYA associate.

In going through the planning document, Shivers outlined the process, which will start with interviews with school board members individually, followed by community and district focus groups in late January and early February.

The full list of suggested focus groups is available in the agenda packet on oxfordschools.org, but some of the suggested groups include administrators, principals, teachers, support staff, students, former board members, PTA, business leadership, parents and governmental leadership. The board of education also asked for a focus group to include former students, as well as one for victims and families of victims of the Nov. 30, 2021 tragedy.

There will also be an online survey put forth by HYA to review what traits and characteristics members of the school and community want in their superintendent.

HYA will also conduct extensive background checks on candidates. Following all of that, HYA will bring back top candidates for the board to interview. According to the tentative schedule, the board will receive a district leadership profile report based on focus groups and survey responses in late February, and the first round of interviews will begin in mid-March.

“We typically bring six candidates, we have brought as many as eight, just depends how strong the candidate pool is,” said Shivers. “Some boards desire less, but that is typically what we do.”

Following initial interviews, the finalists will all have a day in the district, where they visit the schools, meet with stakeholders and get a feel for the community. A choice for a new superintendent is projected to be made in mid-April.

The salary range for the position will be posted as $215,500-$230,500 base salary, and the board asked for a requirement of trauma-informed training or a willingness to complete a trauma-informed training. Other specifications the board asked for on top of the draft job posting put forth by HYA include required central office experience, preferred superintendent experience, and a preference for the superintendent to live in the community, but not required.

The final job posting will be brought to the board for approval at their next meeting.

Following the hiring of a superintendent, HYA will stay on for six months to help with the transition process.

“Making sure they immersed in the community, making sure they are connected with Oakland Intermediate School District leaders, knowing the Michigan representatives, state leaders,” said Shivers. “The second part is helping them in connecting with the board, building strong relationships, good communication, and setting expectations for communications.”

For the full tentative timeline, draft job posting from HYA and the focus group template, see the agenda packet on oxfordschools.org.