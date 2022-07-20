Oxford teacher, former ‘D’ coach new head coach at Imlay City

By Don Rush

When Dave Brown last walked the sidelines for the Oxford Varsity Football Wildcats he was co-defensive coordinator. As of a couple of weeks ago, the Oxford teacher and resident has a new gig – he’s the new football coach at Imlay City High School.

“I am extremely excited,” Brown said. “It will allow me to work with more amazing students from another school and community to continue to uphold traditions, work and compete to be the best we can be on and off the field, and engage with the community on various levels.”

Brown coached football in Oxford from 2001 to 2019, 16 of those years he was co-defensive coordinator with Derek Osborne. For the last two seasons was the D coordinator at Troy Athens High School.

Brown said he always wanted to be a head coach. “I have been in different programs with different head coaches and seen several ways to do things, some I have liked and others not so much. I have always wanted to put my stamp on things and see how they turn out. I am extremely grateful that Imlay City has given me that chance and I plan to make them and the community proud.”

According to Imlay City Athletic Director Dan Gauthier, “Dave was able to separate himself from the other candidates by articulating his overall plan for the Imlay City football program, including building a relationship with the Imlay City Jr. Spartans youth program, youth camps, coaching staff expectations, and most importantly he was able to display his passion for working with young people and placed importance on teaching the young men of the football program to be the best they can be in all aspects of their life, including as future husbands and fathers. Dave understands what it takes to be a transformational leader.”

Brown said he wants to build and grow the traditions of the Imlay City program.

“I will have expectations of the athletes in our program to compete at everything they do,” he said. “They should have a goal to ‘Win the Day!’ We want to use the lessons taught through the game of football to be better teammates, students, friends, family and community members. In short, we will be tough, we will compete and we will be better at the end than when we started.”

The Imlay City Spartans first game of the gridiron season is at Hazel Park on Aug. 25. Their first home contest is the following week, Sept. 1, against North Branch. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Aside from coaching football, Brown has also coached baseball and basketball. “In Oxford I have also enjoyed being a part of Student Council and Leadership, I have helped plan several events, taken part in many pep assemblies, plays and teacher talent shows,” he said.

He has been an Oxford teacher since 2001 and is currently a physical education teacher at Oxford High School. He and his family, wife Debby (also a teacher at OHS), sons Trent, Zander and Landon will continue to work, learn and live in Oxford. Trent is a Junior at Oakland University, Zander will be a Senior at Oxford and Landon will be an 8th grader at Oxford Middle School.

“I love the Oxford community,” he said. “My family has been here for over 20 years. I will always love, support and be a part of the community. Just as I will always love, support and hope for the best of all students involved in extracurricular activities and as students. I hope at this point in my career, the community and students will always know I am here and will do anything to help support them in any way possible to be successful in all aspects of life.”