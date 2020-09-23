Oxford tennis moves two matches above .500

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Playing three matches in three days, the Oxford Wildcats sandwiched a September 16 loss to the rival Lake Orion Dragons between two shutout victories.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Wildcats traveled to Ferndale for an Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Blue Division battle with the Eagles, winning each of the eight flights in two sets.

Returning to their home court for the showdown with the Dragons, a member of the OAA White, Oxford put up a fight, splitting the doubles flights, but fell, 5-3.

Closing out their week on September 17 with another Blue Division road clash, this time with the Southfield A&T Warriors, the Wildcats again won each flight in two sets.

Senior Nolan Kutchey, who went 3-0 at No. 4 singles, and the No. 3 doubles pairing of junior Carl Bailey and sophomore Caidan Romine, also unbeaten on the week, were Oxford’s top performers.

The Wildcats now stand at 6-4 (2-1 OAA Blue). Head coach Ryan Ruzziconi’s team began a four-match homestand on Tuesday, September 22 by squaring off with the Avondale Yellow Jackets and will welcome in the Farmington Falcons and Armada Tigers on Thursday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 29, respectively.

Avondale and Farmington are both OAA Blue opponents, while Armada resides in the Blue Water Area Conference (BWAC).