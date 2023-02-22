Oxford to re-district for LO school votes

There are a number of folks who live in Oxford Township, but are also in the Lake Orion School District. At the Feb. 8, Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting Clerk Curtis Wright informed the board he is starting the process to “re-district” voting precincts to address this.

“So all of those people will vote in one precinct,” he said.

He said there are about 2,782 township voters who this will affect. These voters live in the southern portion of Oxford Township. Currently, these voters vote at precinct numbers 3, 4, 5 and 6. They will continue to vote here until the process is complete.

“Our implementation goal is prior to the February 27, 2024 Presidential Primary Election,” he said.