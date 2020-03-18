CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

NOTICE

LETTER OF INTEREST

and RESUMÉ for

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

The Charter Township of Oxford is accepting Letters of Interest and Resumés from interested candidates for the appointed office of Township Trustee for the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, Michigan with the term of office expiring at 12:00 Noon on November 20, 2020.

The Letter of Interest and Resumé shall be submitted in person to the Oxford Township Office located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 to the attention of the Clerk on or before 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be a resident of Oxford Township (including the Village of Oxford) and possess the qualifications of a qualified elector of Oxford Township.

Any inquiries can be directed to the Oxford Township Clerk at 248-628-9787, ext. 108.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

Publish in Oxford Leader:

March 18, 2020 and March 25, 2020