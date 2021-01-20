Oxford Township Board begins 2021 slate of meetings

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Conducted remotely via Zoom video conference, the Oxford Township Board of Trustees held their first meeting of 2021 on January 13.

The meeting took just under 55 minutes to complete and, after paying respects to the American Flag, Supervisor Jack Curtis opened the floor to public comment regarding items not on the consent agenda. There were none.

Lindsay Young leaving township office, joining fire department

Resigning from her post as the Administrative Assistant to Treasurer Joe Ferrari, Lindsay Young will succeed Joanne Edmonds as the Oxford Fire Department’s Finance Manager.

Her tenure with the fire department officially began on January 17 and her starting salary is $55,000.

The search for Young’s replacement is ongoing and being handled by a committee of Curtis, Deputy Treasurer Tracy Devereaux, and Ferrari. This is a Grade 3, Step 3-6 position, meaning, depending on the experience and qualifications of the candidate, the starting salary will be between $42,679 (Step 3) and $46,855 (Step 6).

Edmonds, whose resignation became effective on January 4, is still with the department as a paid-on-call firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT).

Assistant fire chief receives

short contract extension

Dave Creech, a member of the Oxford Fire Department since March 1980 and the assistant chief since July 2016, agreed to a two-month contract extension through February 28, which was finalized with Curtis and Township Attorney Gary Rentrop.

Creech had originally planned to retire on December 31. At this time, any plans regarding his replacement have not been made public.

“I applaud Assistant Chief Creech for stepping up and doing this, and I want to thank him, personally,” Curtis said.

Chief Pete Scholz echoed Curtis’ sentiments.

“It’s great that he was willing to step up and help out with that,” he began. “That’s one thing he’s always been, willing to help out and do anything he could. In his heart, his whole thing was for the department, the Oxford community, so, I think we all owe him a great deal of thanks for that.”

Parcel of land adjacent to

Elk View Estates subdivision sold

Legally designated as Parcel 04-18-100-073, but commonly referred to as the “Elk View property,” Oxford Township agreed to sell this plot of land adjacent to the subdivision bearing its name to Edward “Ed” Lee, who lives next to the property, for $600,000.

Totaling 100 acres, the township purchased this property from Bronco Investments, LLC for $500,000 on September 20, 2017. The property, on the east side of Baldwin Road, and just south of Hummer Lake Road has long been plagued by drainage issues.

New cemetery maintenance

contract to be pursued

With the expiration of their three-year contract with Oxford’s Aaron’s Lawn in Order, the board voted, 7-0, to negotiate a new contract with the company.

Barring any hiccups, the new contract will be presented at the February meeting.

Aaron’s oversees the maintenance at the three township cemeteries, North Oxford, Oxford Township, and Ridgelawn Memorial.

Air purification systems to be

installed at township hall

Citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), five REME HALO-LED Air Purification Systems were ordered to be installed on the HVAC units at the township hall, located at 300 Dunlap Road.

Lapeer-based Kapala Heating & Air Conditioning will handle the installation, which will cost the township $5,289.

Up next

The next Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting will is Wednesday, February 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Information on how to access these Zoom meetings is available on the township’s website, oxfordtownship.net.