Oxford Township forms AI committee

Oxford Twp. — During its meeting on June 11, the Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to form an AI (Artificial Intelligence) committee to help improve and provide additional support to a number of aspects within township government.

“AI can support local township government activities in several impactful ways, especially by improving efficiency, transparency and public engagement,” said Trustee David Wagner who brought the request to the board. “Some specific areas where AI can provide tangible impact, include to significantly help streamline internal processes, enhance delivery and access to services, assist in analyzing land and data forecasting, make local government more accessible and interactive, along with many other applications.”

Township Supervisor Jack Curtis spoke to give his support to form the committee.

“There’s so much activity with it (AI) that’s going on that can benefit many communities, businesses and employers right now,” Curtis said. “I don’t know if we’re big enough for this, but I don’t want to stop fresh ideas from coming through our township. But you know, we need a review of our internal processes. We need examples of what can be improved and how we can improve it through utilizing AI.”

The board also unanimously voted to appoint Clerk Curtis Wright and Trustees Paul Schapira and Wagner to the committee. – Megan Kelley