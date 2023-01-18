Oxford Township meeting wrap up

By Don Rush

Oxford Township Board of Trustees met for their regular monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The full board, supervisor Jack Curtis, clerk Curtis Wright, treasurer Joe Ferrari and trustees Jonathon Nold, Margaret Payne, Rod Charles and Catherine Colvin were in attendance.

Connecting to water systems

The board accepted the first reading of Water Ordinance 105B.010 with amendments in regards to connecting the municipal water system. Township attorneys said the ordinance needed to be updated to stay in compliance with Oakland County requirements. The new ordinance will deal with well abandonment, when residents can drill wells and when they need to connect to the municipal water system. The second reading of the ordinance will be at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Another ordinance amendment

The board voted to table the first reading of Zoning Ordinance 67A. Clerk Wright said after reading the planner’s seven-page letter and about 50 pages of zoning updates, he thought it best to table the issue. “Until we can get a good handle on what we’re talking about here.” The board agreed.

Fire Department Finance Manager salary

After discovering the fire department’s finance manager contract did not have updated information on township holidays off, Fire Chief Matt Majestic asked the board to amend the contract, with the 2023 salary. The chief agreed to bring back a new “clean” contract for the February meeting. The board agreed.

Single waste hauler update

Trustee Nold reported to the board a need to make some changes to the township’s single waste hauler RFP. In meeting with consultants and committee, Nold said certain points need to be discussed in the bidding process: making sure there is website support; options on billing, either direct billing to the residents quarterly by the hauler or direct billing by the township. The board agreed.

New chairs on the way!

Supervisor Curtis informed the board that their original cost estimate to purchase new chairs for the board room was low. “At a previous board meeting we approved the purchase of 15 chairs not to exceed a total cost of $3,500,” he said. “After investigation Trustee Nold and I found that the cost of quality chairs and chairs that meet all standards that are recommended is much higher than anticipated.”

The cost, to which the board agreed to purchase, was $9,206.55.

Slotkin honored

The board approved a resolution to honor U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin for the work she has done for residents in the township. (See story on Page 1)

Liquor license transferred

Representatives from Galea Ventures attended the meeting to ask the board to approve the “assignment and/or transfer of the management of 925 Lapeer Legacy Entertainment liquor license” from Legacy to Galea.

Brothers Jason and Chris Galea told the board they own G’s Pizzeria in Orion Township and that they hoped to take over management of the Legacy 925 operation. “We are so excited to be coming into Oxford,” Jason said. “It’s daunting and it’s absolutely incredible to see how rich the community and family are in Oxford. I’ve known about it, I live in the Goodrich area, I have a lot of friends who live in this area. Chris lives right here in Oxford. And, to finally meet families and finally shake hands and introduce ourselves around town has been an incredible experience.”

The brothers plan on running a G’s Pizzeria in the Legacy Center.

The board approved the transfer.

Mail machine discussed

Supervisor Curtis asked the board to approve the purchase or lease of a upto $35,000 or $500 a month lease for a postage meter machine. All board members approved.

Capital Improvements

Trustees moved to name Supervisor Curtis and trustees Nold and Colvin to man a capital improvement committee for the township hall. The committee will discover, then list for the board, which improvements to the building and grounds need to be addressed. “If you have suggestions, send them to me,” Curtis said.