Oxford Township receives Purple Heart designation

Purple Heart Community

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — It was a packed house at Oxford Township’s meeting on June 11, as the township received its designation as a Purple Heart Community.

The board formally adopted the resolution to officially designate the Charter Township of Oxford as a “Purple Heart Community” to “honor the service, sacrifices and valor of the Purple Heart recipients who have defended our freedoms, ensured our security, liberated oppressed peoples around the world and toppled tyrannical regimes,” the resolution reads.

The resolution goes on to state that Oxford Township “hopes that becoming a Purple Heart Community will remind current and future generations that the price of freedom was paid for by real people with real families. We are free because of the military men and women who answered the call and never made it home. We are free because of the wounded warriors who still bear battle scars. Both groups of Purple Heart recipients knew the price of liberty and both were willing to pay it. The Charter Township of Oxford salutes you.”

According to the resolution, Oxford has lost 44 members of its community in the American Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. The medal is presented for being wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States or opposing armed forces.

At its meeting on April 9, U.S. Army veteran Darrin Hafeli, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a Purple Heart recipient himself, formally requested the township become a Purple Heart Community.

“This is a Purple Heart. If you were wounded or killed, this is what the military sends you or your family. I was lucky. It was presented to me. Many of my friends had the award presented to their families. I’m asking the Board to hear, to see, that all the veterans, their spouses and the community want this to be designated as a Purple Heart Community, not because of the sign, but because of what the sign stands for,” Hafeli said.

Outgoing Commander for the State Department of Michigan’s Military Order of the Purple Heart Ron Allen was also in attendance at the meeting and provided some history on the Purple Heart and its significance.