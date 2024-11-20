Oxford Township voters surpass Oakland County percentage in casting ballots for Nov. 5 election

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township voters participated in the Nov. 5 General Election in higher percentages than voters across Oakland County, said Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright.

Wright presented an update on the township’s election results during the Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13, calling it “a monumental election.”

“Oxford Township has, at that point, 18,340 registered voters. Of that amount we had a turnout of 14,480 which equated to a 79% turnout. Of that we had 2,512 voters voted early. We had 6,229 absent voter ballots. So, that equated to 8,741 people that voted absentee or early voted. And the in-person (voting) in the precincts was 5,739 (people) with 3,860 people that didn’t bother to vote. So, with that we’re pleased with the turnout. It wasn’t 100% like we like, theoretically, but that’s what’s going to happen in an election like this.”

Voter turnout throughout Oakland County was approximately 72%, “so we as a township beat that number,” Wright said. “So, that’ a congratulations to you as the voters who turned out (to vote). The precincts were very well behaved, and there was an influx early on, as usual.”

Wright’s staff and scores of volunteers were needed to staff the precincts on election day, operate the absent ballot counting board and process the ballots, he said.

“Also, I want to give a big thank you to my staff, (Deputy Clerk) Susan McCullough, (Administrative Assistant) Kelly Richter and Noble McCullough who worked super hard on this election to keep it safe and secure and accurate. I can’t give them enough thanks there. And also, to the 67 people that volunteered their time to come out and man the precincts on election day,” Wright said.