Oxford track and field team loses to Clarkston in first league meet

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford boys and girls track and field teams fought the cold last Wednesday as they lost to Clarkston.

The boys team lost to Clarkston, 99-29.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Jacob Childress in second place in the time of 11.68; 200-meter dash, Hunter Milosch, second, 24.86; 400-meter dash, Justo Pepi, second, 53.79; Noah Pratt, third, 53.19; 800-meter run, James Cusick, third, 2:04.10; 1,600-meter run, James Cusick, second, 4:31.28; 110-meter hurdles, Spencer Moore, third, 19.87; 300-meter hurdles, Brayden Pruetz, 42.64; and Duane Gillens, third, 47.21.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the field events were: in shot put, Mack Dentry in second place with a distance of 37-06; shot put, Joshua Richardson, first, 30-07.5; discus, Mack Dentry, third, 101-00; high jump, Noah Diepold, second, 5-06; and long jump, Diepold, third, 19-09.

The 400-meter relay team of Childress, Milosch, Bartlo and Seth Faucett finished in second place in the time of 47.34; the team of Jake Gordon, Richard Pawlowski, Austin Holt and Aiden Meza, third, 47.88.

The 800-meter relay team of Childress, Milosch, Pratt and Brayden Pruetz, Milosch finished in second place, 1:34.01; and the team of Austin Pruetz, Brady Hasselbring, Lucas Morelli and Declan Freundl, third, 1:39.72.

The team of Pratt, B. Pruetz, Cayden Canham and Maxton Myrand finished in second place in the 1,600-meter relay, 3:34.39. The team of A. Pruetz, Freundl, Aiden Meza and Brady Hasselbring, third, 3:57.26.

The girls team lost to Clarkston, 84-44.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Lauren Macker in second place in the time of 13.63; 200-meter dash, Macker, third, 28.76; 400-meter dash, Sienna Chapin, first, 1:04.88; Siena Lewis, second, 1:06.98; 800-meter run, Mallory Bigelow, first, 2:30.56; Hannah Ersig, third, 2:45.44; 1,600-meter run, Bigelow, first, 5:19.99; Payton Canham, third, 6:11.34; 3,200-meter run, Laila Bodell, second, 13:03.70; Julia Warrington, third, 13:13.88; 100-meter hurdles, Taylor Brodeur, second, 17.16; and 300-meter hurdles, Brodeur, second, 49.39.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the field events were: in the shot put, Tegan O’Connor in second place with a distance of 31-07; discus, O’Connor, second, 89-08; and Kacey Bartlo, third, 74-10; and long jump, Brodeur, second, 14-07.

The 400-meter relay team of Diora Aretakis, Nadia Drobnich, Avery Hintz and Morgan Hoyt finished in second place in the time of 55.29; and the team of Daylah George, Leoni Warthun, Addison Lynch and Raylin Knotts, third, 57.52.

The 800-meter relay team of Drobnich, Macker, Hintz and Hoyt finished in second place in the time of 1:55.14. The 1,600-meter relay team of Chapin, Lewis, Bigelow and Katherine Lawler, second place, 4:29.64. The 3,200-meter relay team of Lewis, Warrington, Ersig and Chapin, second, 10:48.26.

The Wildcats competed in the Shake Off The Rust Invitational at Davison High School on Saturday.

The boys team finished in sixth place out of 24 teams with 38.7 points.

Athletes finishing in the top six places in individual events to receive a medal

were Childress with a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash in the time of 11.48; and the 200-meter dash, 23.40;

Alexander McArthur, fourth in the 3,200-meter run, 10:05.14; B. Pruetz, fifth in 300-meter hurdles, 42.76; Gillens, second place, high jump, 5-06; and Moore, fifth in pole vault, 11-00.

The top three relay teams recieved medals. For Oxford, the team of Canham, McArthur, Myrand and Dysarz finished in second place in 3,200-meter relay in the time of 8:19.54.

The girls team finished in seventh place out of 25 teams with 45 points.

Athletes finishing in the top six places in the individual events to receive medals were: Macker in third place in teh 100-meter dash in the time of 13.21, and fourth place in the 200-meter dash, 27.41; Hoyt, second place in the 9/10 400-meter dash, 1:06.46; Bigelow, first in the 3,200-meter run, 11:05.24; and Brodeur, third in the 100-meter hurdles, 16.62, and second in the 300-meter hurdles, 48.76.

Oxford heads to Lake Orion on Wednesday with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m. and running events, 4:50 p.m.

They head to the 2025 Oakland University Elaine Leigh High School Invitational on Friday.